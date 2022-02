SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Face coverings have become a staple of pandemic-era life throughout the world, and we may not be able to stop wearing them indoors anytime soon. CDC officials say that we are not close to the finish line when it comes to getting rid of masks.

Last year, the CDC recommended indoor mask mandates in cities and towns recording more than 50 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people per day. Today, 99.9% of U.S. counties are above that threshold, including all counties in the Northeast. Because of that, and the risk of a future variant perpetuating the pandemic worldwide, CDC officials will not predict when we can stop wearing masks; saying COVID-19 will be with us "for the long term."