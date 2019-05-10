Springfield Garden Club celebrates 102nd anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After more than one hundred years after the Springfield Garden Club was founded, the esteemed club finds itself advocating similar causes that prompted its creation.

Friday during the Garden Club’s 102nd-anniversary luncheon at the Forest Park Carriege House, club members told 22News, yesterday’s issues are very much alive today making their work relevant.

“The climate change problems, we still are very much involved with conservation,” said Garden Club President Mary Beth. “We planted bushes in Springfield to keep our friends in conservation and educating the public is one of our priorities.”

The 100 member Garden Club celebrated their anniversary with art and floral display. Flowers were grown by club members designed to match the artwork that accompanied each of the flowers they had put on display for Friday’s Carriege House event.

