SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Garden Club on Friday re-committed itself to honoring World War I soldiers from Springfield with an updated Memorial Grove at Forest Park.

New oak tree saplings were planted on this Arbor Day to replace the oak that had died. The Garden Club couldn’t have done it with the assistance of a Springfield Eagle scout from Troop 77.

Geoffrey told 22News, “I wanted to do something of a lasting effect on the city, rather than something temporary. So, I think it’s great because of the time needed to grow.”

With the planting of Friday’s oak sapling trees, they honor the World War I soldiers again.

The number of World War I soldiers from Springfield were 150.