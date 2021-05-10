Springfield Garden Club to host annual scholarship fundraiser plant sale event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Springfield Garden Club will host its annual plant sale on May 22, from 9:00 a.m. to noon on the campus of the Springfield Museums located at 21 Edwards Street.

The club members will be offering a wide variety of plants to the public with appropriate COVID-19 precautions in place. A spring tradition and the club’s major scholarship fundraiser is planning to sell plants from members’ gardens that have been grown specifically for the sale.

The Springfield Garden Club awards an annual scholarship to a graduating high school senior, undergraduate or graduate college student majoring in a full-time plant science or environmental studies program, such as horticulture, floriculture, landscape design, conservation, forestry, botany, agronomy, plant pathology, environmental control, and land management.

Using proceeds from past plant sales, the club has given out over $70,000 in scholarships to students in the last 30 years.