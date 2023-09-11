SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An embattled property management company has sold several properties in Springfield.

Springfield Gardens manages about 50 buildings and 1,300 units in the City and several of their properties have been condemned in the past. The City has filed dozens of complaints against the company in housing court.

According to records at the Hampden Registry of Deeds, the following properties were listed as sold to a property management company in West Springfield on August 28, 2023:

70-78 Belmont Avenue-$3,650,000

99-103 Federal Street- $1,850,000

12-20 Mattoon Street- $3,025,000

66 Mattoon Street- $2,225,000

The 22News I-Team contacted Richard Herbert, the attorney representing Springfield Gardens. He confirmed the sale of the properties and was not aware of any other properties scheduled to be sold or purchased.