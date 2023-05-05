SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tenants of properties owned by Springfield Gardens came out in force on Belmont Avenue Friday protesting building conditions that they say makes their homes nearly unlivable.

Tenants could be seen at 124 Belmont Ave holding up a large sign that read “Slumlord Gardens.” Springfield Gardens has been the subject of scrutiny over living conditions for months, most recently being found in contempt by a housing court judge in February for not providing adequate conditions for their tenants.

“A lot of the problems include, across the board for people in all different properties: mold, cockroach infestations, mice infestations, leaks, ceilings that are pouring buckets of water into someone’s apartment,” said Anna Smith, a tenant.

As of last count, Springfield Gardens has more than 30 open cases in Housing Court with the Springfield Code Enforcement Division over code violations. 22News has reached out to the real estate investment firm that owns the Gardens multiple times, but we’ve never heard anything back.