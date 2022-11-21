SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s average gas prices have fallen 6.9 cents per gallon over the past week.

According to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield, gasoline prices have dropped to an average of $3.73/g. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.45/g, and the most expensive station was $3.93/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $5.19/g, a difference of $2.10/g.

The national price of gasoline has fallen as well 11.9 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.64/g today. The national gasoline price is down 16.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 24.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.79/g, down 3.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.83/g

Connecticut- $3.67/g, down 8.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.75/g

Hartford- $3.65/g, down 7.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.72/g

“What an incredible turnaround in the last week. While a decline was expected in more states than last week, I didn’t expect every single state to hop on the bandwagon so quickly. But, it’s terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon, and thousands more to join in the next few weeks, barring a dramatic turnaround,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Everyone will be seeing relief at the pump this week, with even more substantial declines on the way as oil prices plummeted last week to briefly trade under $80 per barrel. It’s not impossible that if oil markets hold here, we could see a national average of $2.99 around Christmas, certainly the gift that every motorist is hoping for. Drivers shouldn’t be in a rush to fill up as prices will come down nearly coast-to-coast into the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday.”

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national prices going back ten years: