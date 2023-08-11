SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are just hours away now from the newest class of basketball greats being enshrined into the hall of fame, and excitement is building in the city of Springfield.

The festivities continue Saturday afternoon with an autograph session at the Basketball Hall of Fame. It will feature six hall of famers including Alonzo Mourning and Sheryl Swoopes. Then starting at 5 p.m. the VIP Reception will be held at the Marriott, to toast the incoming Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

The reception will set the stage for a memorable night on the Red Carpet and the enshrinement Ceremony held at Symphony Hall. 22News spoke with basketball fans who are proud such an elite event is happening in Springfield.

“It makes Springfield and Massachusetts, for athletes, on the map,” said Hodari Johnson of Springfield. “We are in the spotlight now. I feel like all of our athletes should take advantage of this and put their hearts out right now.”

According to the spokesperson for Springfield Police, Ryan Walsh, Boland Way will be closed Saturday from 4: 30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for Enshrinement.

Court Street will also be closed Saturday to through traffic so guests can arrive.