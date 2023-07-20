SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 10th Annual Springfield Jazz Roots Festival has kicked off its three-day musical event Thursday evening.

Thursday night’s performances took place in downtown Springfield, from Dewey’s Jazz Lounge to Student Prince Café and Fort Restaurant.

Musical performances featured sea-side rhythms and soulful melodies of the Garifuna Collective from Belize. Musical artist and western Massachusetts native, Lexi Weege, also performed at the Duryea Way Beer & Wine Garden.

Yvette Porter of Springfield, telling 22News, “It’s a good place to come and gather and eat good food, meet folks you haven’t seen in a long time, even meet new folks!”

The Springfield Jazz Roots festival is a free event, and more musical performances will be held Friday and Saturday.