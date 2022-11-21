SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Old Hill Neighborhood and the Mason Square community are giving away holiday meals on Monday.

Families who are living in The Old Hill Neighborhood and the Mason Square community that have signed up for assistance are receiving free holiday meal bags, according to a news release sent to 22News from The Commonwealth of Massachusetts. This event is on behalf of The Old Hill Neighborhood Council, C.R.E.W Nonprofit, Black Covid19 Coalition,

Ward 4 City Councilor Malo Brown, and 11th Hampden District State Representative Bud L.

Williams.

The give-a-way will be held on Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 99 Eastern Avenue in Springfield.