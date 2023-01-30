SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield golf course has been chosen to host The United States Junior Amateur Championship.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Executive Director of Parks & Recreation Patrick Sullivan announced Monday that Veterans Memorial Gold Course will host the qualifying rounds in June.

This is the first time the golf course has been chosen to host the event. The course recently underwent $1 million in renovations.

This will be the 5th time Massachusetts will host the U.S. girls’ junior amateur. The first was back in 1995 when they played at the Longmeadow Country Club.