SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Country Club hosted its Golf for a Cure event, part of an effort to recognize lost loved ones and inspire people to join the fight against Huntington disease.

People played golf and had the opportunity to enter a raffle to win prizes and help raise money to find find a cure for this illness. Huntington disease is a deadly genetic disease that affects the nerves cells in the brain. It is often described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s all at the same time.

According to the CDC, the disease attacks areas of the brain that help to control movement. People often develop abnormal body postures, as well as problems with ones behavior, emotions, thought process , and personality.

Kinser Cancelmo says that Huntington disease has impacted her family, “I lost my husband and my youngest daughter to Huntington’s disease and my oldest daughter is currently suffering with it so I am a big proponent to try and find a cure for this god awful disease.”

The chair of the Golf for a Cure event says the disease is hereditary and people with a history of it, have a 50 percent chance of getting it from their parent’s genes. She says its important for people to be aware of the disease and to find a cure.