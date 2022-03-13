SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man who will lead the Springfield contingent at next Sunday’s Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade was honored.

Springfield Grand Marshal Sean Cahillane hosted a reception Sunday afternoon at the John Boyle O’Reilly Club. Cahillane, President of the Irish Cultural Center of Western Massachusetts, joined other Parade Committee award winners. The Springfield Grand Marshal also received a citation from Mayor Domenic Sarno for his contributions to the parade and to Irish culture.

“I just turned 70, so all my life the Holyoke parade has been in existence,” Cahillane told 22News. “And if you look back at all the fond memories: the laughs, the parties, the gatherings, those people who are alive today or those who have gone on, the parade brings plenty of people together.”

The 69th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade is next Sunday when thousands will line the parade route. If you don’t plan on attending, you can watch it live on 22News starting at 12 p.m.