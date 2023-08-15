SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A double homicide Monday continues to shake the Springfield community, as the city sees record-breaking numbers in violent incidents.

New details on that deadly shooting Monday afternoon on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield, that left two people dead, including the suspect, and a dog, and two children at the hospital, one still in critical condition.

The gunman has been identified as 34-year-old Victor Nieves of Springfield, 22News learned that Nieves, forced himself into the first floor of the multi-family residence he lived in, and began shooting at the family inside. The attack killing 52-year-old Kim Fairbanks.

“Oh no, it’s getting out of control now,” said Jania of Springfield. “I am want to raise my kids in a peaceful world but its hard to do sometimes.”

This shooting happening within days of other deadly gun-related incidents, in Springfield. Over the weekend, Springfield police investigated two separate deadly shootings. One happening in the area of Boston Road, the other on State and Dresden Street.

Springfield police say so far this year there have been 23 homicides, and 21 of them have been labeled as murders, and between June 1st to August 14, there has been 21 shooting incidents.

Police also reporting a 70 percent increase in the amount of recovered firearms. Springfield City Council Member, Kateri Walsh, spoke with 22News, saying, “I believe that crime and public safety is the number one issue in the city of Springfield.”

Springfield local leaders, sounding the alarm over this concerning uptick in violent crimes in the city, “We are just heartbroken over the tragedy, reach out to the family because they are probably going to need help,” Walsh added.

Springfield Police and the Hampden District Attorney’s office are still investigating Monday’s incident.