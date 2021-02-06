Springfield grocery stores get ready for Super Bowl rush ahead of winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With snow expected Sunday, Springfield area food stores are geared up for an early rush of customers preparing for the Super Bowl.

At the Big Y Supermarket on Cooley Street in Springfield, employees are ready to tackle that rush before game time.

“We have our 30-inch grinders, we’re taking orders for them for tomorrow,” Big Y Store Director Tricia Hay said, “We have our cheese board, fruit platters, our game day meat department are a big hit as well.”

Chicken wings continue to be the popular game food.

