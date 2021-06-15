Springfield group giving away free books to families this Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Families will be able to receive free books this Saturday at the Mason Square Branch Library in Springfield.

Springfield’s community-wide early literacy program, Reading Success by 4th Grade (RS4G), received 25,000 free books from the First Book’s Book Bank and Disney Publishing as well as a grant to purchase additional books that can be given to the community for free. In total, they will have 30,000 books to hand out.

From 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. this Saturday, June 19th, families can head to the Mason Square Branch Library parking lot at 765 State Street to receive free books. The books are made for children ages 8 and under.

“This distribution of these children’s titles will put books in the hands of kids. Families can always use more books to read and re-read together and share with others. Building literacy can be a simple act of sharing a fun book with a kid,” stated Chrissy Howard, manager of RS4G. “This type of experience helps kids and their grown ups bond, build a love of reading and talking together that research shows us helps a child achieve success in school and beyond. We are thankful to First Book and Disney Publishing for this awesome resource of children’s books provided at no cost for Springfield families.”

RS4G’s goal is to raise the reading comprehension for youth in Springfield by helping children read proficiently by the end of third grade.