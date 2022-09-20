SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A special dedication ceremony was held Tuesday in Springfield, honoring the late son of State Representative Bud Williams, Kamari Williams who died at the age of 36 in 2020.

Williams had worked as a teacher and counselor in Springfield Public Schools, as well as a basketball coach at the High School of Science and Technology.

The ceremony was meant to dedicate a gymnasium in memory of Williams, now called the Kamari B. Williams Gymnasium, a place where he built strong bonds the school’s community.

22News spoke with State Rep. Bud Williams about the ceremony in honor of his late son and the lasting impact he left in the community.

I knew that he was very instrumental and involved in the community. I never realized his reach and his depth in terms of dealing with young people in the city of Springfield. He had a tremendous impact on young people in coaching, and was a mentor. State Representative Bud Williams

Williams adds that he hopes anyone who see his son’s name displayed at the gymnasium will learn more about him and the special impact he had in the city of Springfield.