Springfield has new plans for downtown parking garage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is asking drivers for patience as they move forward with their plans to build a brand-new Civic Center parking garage.

The current Civic Center Parking garage adjacent to the Mass Mutual Center is five stories high including the roof level. There are a limited number of spaces due to the fact that parking is still closed on the second level, as well as the roof.

It’s free parking on Springfield Thunderbirds game nights, however, the garage completely fills up for sold-out games. This has led drivers to park at the MGM Springfield parking garage.

“Now that the casino is here. That garage is a good place to park its free, I like that,” said Tom Wright of Longmeadow.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno sent 22News a statement that said:

Our Springfield Parking Authority continues to take all necessary measures to ensure the continued safe operation of the existing Civic Center parking garage, as the planning and due diligence for a replacement parking facility at the property advance towards its final stages. Domenic Sarno, Springfield Mayor

He added that the city is working very closely with Governor Charlie Baker’s administration to build a new garage as soon as possible.

Mayor Sarno said they expect to make another “big economic development announcement,” related to the parking garage in the near future.