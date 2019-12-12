Springfield health center holds open enrollment for insurance

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Time is running out for families lacking health insurance to purchase low-cost insurance through the Massachusetts health connector program.

Springfield’s neighborhood Caring Health Center held an informational program at Trinity Methodist Church in the Forest Park neighborhood on Thursday.

The Caring Health Center on Main Street and Sumner Avenue have only until December 23 to help sign up the uninsured for the coming year. Many of the uninsured are health center patients.

“We have very experienced navigators who are assigned to help people who have no insurance,” Hari Khalal of Caring Health Center told 22News. “When we come across people with no insurance we will guide them.”

Health Connector was established in 2006 to provide low-cost health insurance for everyone.

The agency estimates that 97 percent of Massachusetts residents are currently covered by some type of health insurance.