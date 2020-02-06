Springfield Health Department offers vaccines as flu season nears peak

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is approaching the peak of what’s been a deadly flu season.

Health officials are bracing for the worst of the flu season during the month of March, but the Springfield Health and Human Service Department’s efforts to provide flu shots for the unprotected have so far been disappointing.

The department could attract only one person to an emergency flu clinic on Thursday afternoon.

Nursing Supervisor Anne Mistivar knows there are many unprotected people from the number of emergency room cases and people seeing doctors for flu-like symptoms. She told 22News a flu shot will help improve your health overall.

“The vaccine helps you to stay healthy,” Mistivar said. “The stronger your immune system, the less likely you are to develop the cold or any other communicable diseases.”

The city’s HHS will reach out again to the unvaccinated as we approach the height of the flu season in March.

Mistivar said the department has scheduled another flu vaccine clinic for Friday, February 14th from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at HHS headquarters located at 311 State Street.