Springfield health officials, AMR offer tips for families to have fun, safe holiday celebrations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Health and Human Services and the American Medical Response are offering tips for Springfield families to safely celebrate a healthy, fun, and safe Thanksgiving.

Health officials on Thursday said as the city continues to mitigate the community spread of COVID-19, all residents must abide by all public health and safety guidelines to help lower the spread and keep everyone safe.

“The more of these precautions you follow, the safer your gathering will be,” the city’s health officials said. “However, the safest measure is always to limit your gathering to just members of your immediate household.”

Below are some tips from HHS and AMR for planning a fun and safe holiday celebration:

Host a Household Celebration: Rather than inviting guests to your home this holiday, opt to just celebrate Thanksgiving with members of your immediate household.

Gather Virtually: In-person gatherings with family or friends from different households pose a big risk. Instead, host a Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving celebration digitally.

If you do decide to have guests you are urged to follow the new orders and measures announced by Governor Baker. Health officials recommend the following: