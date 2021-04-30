Springfield health officials reassuring young adults COVID vaccines are safe

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield health officials are urging young adults to get vaccinated.

They’re also attempting to reassure the public about the efficacy and safety of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. City officials were sharing two main messages Friday.

The J&J vaccine is safe and young people should be vaccinated, something the city isn’t seeing enough of. Dozens waited in line for the J&J vaccine at Greenleaf Community Center.

This is the first clinic the city has hosted since the CDC deemed the vaccine safe despite reports of rare blood clots in 17 people. While there has been some apprehension, visitors of Friday site say it’s the right thing to do.

“Just wanted to make sure I do my due diligence I babysit my niece two days a week, so I want to be responsible,” said Morrell Smith of Springfield.

Now that the vaccine is available to everyone over 16, the rate of vaccinations has declined, and officials are finding the age group of 18 to 35 is reluctant to get the shot.

“COVID-19 does impact them, their families and potentially grandparents and parents,” said Helen Caulton-Harris, the city’s health commissioner.

So, the hope now is that those who are vaccinated urge others to get the shot as well.

“I would tell anybody who felt like me just be encouraged do your part, each one teach one,” said Smith.

There will be another vaccine clinic next Friday, May 7, at the Greek Cultural Center.