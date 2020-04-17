Springfield healthcare workers get free pre-packed meals from Italian restaurant

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Healthcare workers in Springfield were treated to authentic Italian food Thursday night.

Eighty pre-packaged meals from Villa Napoletana, an Italian restaurant in East Longmeadow, were delivered to third shift nurses at Mercy Medical Center. 22News spoke to giveaway organizer Alexzandria Mitchell about how healthcare workers are going the extra mile, and why it hits close to home.

She said, “I think it’s insane that they’re working so hard and endless hours. My aunt is a nurse at Mercy and she’s doing things out of her specialty, going to different floors, and working her hardest to keep herself safe and everybody else.”

Mitchell also spent time collecting donations and putting together care packages.

She said the meal delivery was a way of giving back to her hometown healthcare workers.