Springfield High School of Science and Technology host Spring Forward concert

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield musical event Sunday afternoon, the Spring Forward concert at Classical high condominiums, the former home of Classical high school.

Members of the Springfield High School of Science and Technology band entertained residents and visitors in the Atrium.

The concert welcomed the start of daylight saving time.

The day also brought back some memories of some not remembering to change the clocks ahead.

Ludlow resident, Roz Sousa told 22News, “Many, many years ago, many years ago, rushing into church almost when the mass was over, before it hadn’t even started.”

Those attending the “music to spring ahead” enjoyed the unique experience of music coming from all directions. The Sci-Tech band members strategically located to maximize the impact from this musical event.

This was one of many programs at what used to be the site of Classical High School until the 1980s.