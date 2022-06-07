SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday was a night to remember as Springfield high students close a chapter of their lives.

High School graduation week in Springfield continues Tuesday night with it being hosted at the Springfield Symphony Hall. Students from the High School of Science and Technology took center stage as they received their diplomas.

22News caught up with students to see what their immediate future plans include.

“Well I’m currently enlisted in the Navy so I have a good plan set for the future. A lot of my friends currently are going to college that’s set and stone some of them are even on full scholarships, and the others are having difficulties finding jobs,” said Aaron Genie, Springfield High School of Science & Technology graduate.

“I think finding a job now is really hard cause covid is still a thing but I think we’ll get through it. We always do,” said Narya, a Springfield High School of Science & Technology graduate.

Graduations will continue Wednesday with the Cons of the Arts graduation ceremony starting at 6 p.m. All the ceremonies will be live-streamed by Focus Springfield.