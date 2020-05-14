Springfield high school student accepted into 8 Ivy League schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield high school senior who has been accepted to all eight Ivy League universities said she will go to Columbia University in New York.

Roberta Hannah of Springfield High School of Science and Technology said her decision was based off of the amazing instructors in her majors and the “vibe” of the campus which is in the middle of Harlem.

Hannah told 22News that it’s more than just academic success that will help you get into college.

“Don’t let your obstacles define you,” she noted. “It’s really not necessarily your credentials that will get you there but more so your personality. The college admissions process, really know one knows what’s going to happen, so there is no point in just not trying.”

Hannah says she will take the summer to enjoy reading and she plans to study biochemistry and African-American studies.