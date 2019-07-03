Springfield high school students attend critical thinking course at STCC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some high school students in Springfield have already used their summer break to earn college credit.

Students from Hampden Charter School of Science, Central High School, and Springfield Renaissance School enrolled in a critical thinking course at STCC this summer, learning about bias, perspective, and building strong arguments.

The five week course taught students to hone their critical writing skills, and culminated in a paper arguing one side of a controversial subject.

Central High School student Myasiha Collins told 22News, “It makes you look at things in a different way, you see things from every other perspective, not just your self-centered perspective.”

High school students who completed the course will be able to apply the credit to fine art or humanities requirements should they earn their associates at STCC in the future.