Springfield high school students complete Home Care Aide training

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Home health care continues to be a growing field of work, and some Springfield high school students have gotten a head start on their careers.

This Monday, a group of students celebrated completing the Personal & Home Care Aide State Training program. The after-school-program prepares students for home health care positions, where they will help care for aging residents who want to remain in their homes.

Angel Collazo, who completed his training, told 22News why he’s interested in health care, “I have a natural urge to take care of people. And the second I heard this opportunity was given, I didn’t have a second thought, I just went for it. And it’s that natural urge of helping people that drew me to this program.”

Even though the students will not graduate until the end of the school year, companies are already inquiring about hiring these students, as early as next month.