SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Hispanic American Library welcomed a bilingual writer for a book reading this Wednesday evening.

Dr. Rebecca González Flores presented her new book “La Calle Marginal” and translated her piece into Spanish. It’s a reflection of her childhood in Puerto Rico, and she hopes it will connect with the youth in Springfield. The library hopes events like this one, will inspire young people to write their own stories.

“I had a student here and she just say to me woah I wanna be like you I want to write so that’s exactly what we are talking about having good influence on the youth, especially in Springfield,” expressed Dr. González Flores.

There are plans to expand the library’s programming with more plays and book readings. Plus, the Puerto Rican Cultural Center and Hispanic American library has hopes to eventually move into a bigger Latino Cultural Center.

