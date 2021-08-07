Springfield Hockey Heritage Society hosts event at Big E’s Better Living Center

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E’s Better Living Center became a hockey lover’s paradise for one day, recalling when West Springfield was the capital of western Massachusetts hockey years ago.

Generations of hockey fans filled the Better Living Center for Saturday’s event sponsored by the Springfield Hockey Heritage Society. The fans were treated to the nostalgia of vintage hockey gear and a chance to meet hockey greats from the past.

Former Springfield Indians Player from 40 years ago, Dan McCarthy, had no trouble getting caught up in the nostalgia.

“You know a chance to come back and meet all the guys that you played with and we love the fans, the city of Springfield, they treated us right,” said McCarthy.

Hockey returns to the MassMutual Center when the Springfield Thunderbirds take the ice on October 16.