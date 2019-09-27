Springfield hockey icon, Eddie Shore honored at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield hockey icon was honored by The Big E.

The Big E unveiled a special painting of Eddie Shore earlier this week at The Coliseum.

Shore also known as “Mr. Hockey” had a very successful playing career for the Boston Bruins in the 1920’s and 1930’s.

When Shore’s playing days were over he bought The Springfield Indians who spent many years playing at The Coliseum.

Shore owned the team for 30 years and lead the team to 5 Calder Cup titles. The team and the Shore family called the Coliseum home for decades.

“It’s awesome, it brings back a lot of memories of the years I spent here,” Shore told 22News. “He ran the building in the winter and ran the hockey team and everything that went in there.”

Shore was part of The Bruins’ first Stanley Cup team and his jersey number 2 still hangs in the rafters at the TD Garden in Boston.