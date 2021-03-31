Springfield holds community meeting on Highland Rail Study Project

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield hosted a virtual community meeting Wednesday night to discuss the Highland Rail Trail Feasibility Study project.

The City’s Department of Parks, Buildings & Recreation Management (PBRM) has been granted funding through the Community Preservation Act (CPA) to conduct a study to develop a bike trail on the Highland Division Rail Trail.

The trail located in the East Forest Park is an approximate 1.7-mile rail-trail along with the old Boston to Maine rail line corridor within Springfield.

The study focuses on the trail segments from the Springfield and East Longmeadow border through to Hickory Street, passing through the Forest Park and East Forest Park neighborhoods. The rail-trail corridor passes Sumner Avenue at Dorset and Perkins Street intersections, as well as Allen Street and Island Pond Road intersections.

According to city officials, development of a bike trail will help improve pedestrian safety in this area while also providing a recreational resource for the city of Springfield.

“I think having a bike path in this neighborhood would be really great,” said resident Brendon Holland. He told 22News, “I am really into cycling to myself and a bike path might be a good point of entry for people who might be a little to nervous to ride on the road when they are first beginning.”

The city has applied for a $300,000 state MassTrails grant to design the second segment of the walking and bicycle trail.

Once approved, the next step would be creating the design of the trail.