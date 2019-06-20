Springfield holds Wellness Fair for city employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s said that a healthy and secure workforce is a productive workforce. And that was the mission of the the the sixth annual Wellness Fair at Springfield City Hall.

City employees found out how to unwind with the help of massage therapy as well as the psychological boost they can expect from adopting a cat from the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Shelter. They also heard how financial security contributes to a sense of well-being.

Shavena Martin, who works in the city’s Election Office told 22News, “It’s benefited me greatly. [During my first year] I came and Freedom Credit Union was here, they refinanced my car loan. I have three accounts with them. I also have three accounts with People’s Bank.”

Some came to the health and wellness fair to discover the full extent of the various municipal programs, ranging from alleviating personal stress and anxiety to keeping their children safe.

ESI Group Vice President Patricia Reardon told 22News that some people are a bit leery when seeking help.

“They look at us as just a counseling organization; a lot of people kind of stay away from it,” Reardon said. “But we’re a confidential service, we cover a lot of other areas like legal benefits.”

City employees were also given the opportunity, courtesy of AMR Ambulance Service, to learn how to properly respond to an on the job emergency.