Springfield holds honorary wreath-laying ceremony for Veterans Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with Congressman Richard Neal and the Springfield Veterans’ Services Department held the annual Veterans Day Ceremony Wednesday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the ceremony will not have the usual gathering of veterans and other officials due to COVID-19 and featured a short program with an honorary wreath-laying ceremony at the Veterans’ Monuments located in Court Square at 11 a.m.

“Even though we cannot hold our usual Veterans Day Ceremony gathering, now more than ever, we still want to acknowledge and honor our veterans, whose service to our country protect the freedoms we enjoy today. Though we cannot be together physically, we are together spiritually to honor our brave and dedicated veterans,” Sarno said.

AMR will have an ambulance dedicated to the Armed Services of the United States of America.  

Following the ceremony, Mayor Sarno and representatives from the Italian Cultural Center of Western Mass Inc. and the South End Citizens Council will hold a small ceremony to honor the Veterans at the Italian-American Veterans Memorial Monument at 12:30 p.m.

