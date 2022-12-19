SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield held its community Menorah lighting in Court Square Monday afternoon.

Rabbi Chaim Kosofsky was joined by Mayor Domenic Sarno to light the menorah on this second night of Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish festival of lights.

22News spoke with Rabbi Kosofsky who shared his message of what Monday’s menorah lighting means for everyone, not just those who celebrate Hanukkah.

“Unfortunately people look out and they see darkness, they see things on the streets…. we’re here on the street, bringing light. bringing light that grows, that amplifies,” Rabbi Kosofsky reflected.

An additional flame of the menorah will be lit every night at sundown for each night of Hanukkah.