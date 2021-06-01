Springfield holds moment of silence in remembrance of June 2011 tornado

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A moment of silence was held in Springfield at 4:38 p.m., exactly the time the tornado touched down in the city.

Several neighborhoods in the city were destroyed and some of the hardest hit were the South End and East Forest Park. Homes and businesses were flattened.

Many described it as a war zone.

On Tuesday, the ringing of church bells followed by a moment of silence to mark the anniversary.

“This is not an event where you celebrate, we mark it, we mark it,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Mayor Sarno credits local, state, and federal funds for helping the city rebuild and gets to where it is today.