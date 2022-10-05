SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healy announced that her office has reached a $430,000 settlement with a Springfield home healthcare company and its CEO.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Allied Health Systems (Allied) in Springfield and its CEO Henry Azzun submitted false and/or fraudulent claims to MassHealth and managed care entities administering benefits for MassHealth members for services that had not been appropriately authorized by a physician.

“By accepting MassHealth funds, home health agencies agree to abide by the regulations and standards set by the state,” said AG Healey. “Our office will continue to protect the MassHealth program and make sure that it is not being billed for medically unnecessary services.”

The investigation into Allied began following the referral by MassHealth. In order to bill MassHealth for home services, the member’s physician must review, sign, and date a plan of care every 60 days and then certify that the services are necessary.

Home Health Care agencies are required to maintain medical records for at least six years after the medical services. AG’s Office found out that Allied billed for services that did not have valid plans of care that were signed by a physician.

The settlement also includes a requirement that Allied must operate under a three-year compliance program that is overseen by an independent compliance monitor. That program will include updated policies, procedures, new training for staff, and yearly on-site inspections conducted by the monitor. Allied Health Systems will pay for the compliance monitoring program.

Additional settlements reached include the following:

Integrity Home Care Solutions, LLC in Tweksbury and its owners agreed to pay $550,000 to resolve allegations that Integrity had not complied with MassHealth plan-of-care requirements. (May 2022)

Compassionate Homecare, Inc. in Worcester, reached a $6.53 million settlement to resolve longstanding litigation with the AG’s Office concerning its noncompliance with MassHealth regulations. (March 2022)

Home Care VNA in Chicopee and its owners reached a $630,000 settlement to resolve allegations that the agency billed the state for services not appropriately authorized by a physician. (December 2021)