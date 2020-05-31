Watch Live
Springfield home suffers smoke damage after basement fire

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the Sixteen Acres neighborhood of Springfield Sunday afternoon.

According to Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi, crews were called to 341 Parker Street. When they arrived, crews found the basement of the home on fire.

Calvi said the family was home at the time of the fire, but was able to evacuate. No injuries were reported.

The fire was largely contained to the basement, but smoke and heat damaged most of the interior of the home.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad is looking into the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

