SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Revitalize Community Development Corporation (CDC) made their way back to Springfield to renovate the homes of three deserving families.

For over 30 years, Revitalize CDC has worked with homeowners to renovate, repair, and modify homes to improve the wellbeing of their neighbors and on Wednesday they had plenty of tools, paint rollers and extra volunteers from MGM to tackle renovation projects for three families in Springfield.

“It’s wonderful to be able to give back, I mean look at this family right here. They’ve been in their home for over 50 years. People want to stay in their homes, they want to age in place and we want to make an environment for them so they can live there safely,” said Collen Loveless, President and CEO of Revitalize CDC.

Revitalize CDC provides free critical repairs, modifications, and rehabilitation on the homes of low-income families with children, the elderly, veterans, and individuals with disabilities.

“We’re staining, we’re painting, we’re weeding to try to help three wonderful families who live in Springfield. They are our neighbors, we live here and we work here and this is all a part of what we do,” said MGM Springfield Spokesperson Beth Ward.

Beth Sylvester and her parents who have lived here for over 50 years feel so grateful to see the community lending a hand and helping them restore their home and make it accessible for her parents, “They came out and offered to do all these wonderful things for my parents because they’ve been so sick. The kind of maintenance of the house has fallen on the wayside. So it’s really awesome that they are here.”

From cleaning up the exterior of the home to creating a wheelchair accessible ramp, Beth and her parents are moved by the community’s overwhelming support during this time.