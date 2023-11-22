SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Today marks the 60th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Local officials gathered in Springfield Wednesday to pay a special tribute to the late President.

An eternal flame, burning brightly in Forest park, representing the life and legacy of the late President John F Kennedy. 60 years ago, on November 22nd 1963, President Kennedy was assassinated while visiting Dallas Texas.

“He brought a ‘can-do’ attitude that we are America,” said Mayor Domenic Sarno. “President Kennedy brought optimism, he brought civility.” In a somber remembrance ceremony here in Springfield, local officials reflecting how Kennedy shaped U.S. politics, and culture, leaving a major mark on our country’s history.

Congressman Richard Neal told 22News, “I hope that today we are not only reminded of those great accomplishments, but also the eloquence of Jack Kennedy. The wit and the humor that he was only too happy to share with America and the world.”

This eternal flame in Forest park is dedicated to the memory of John F. Kennedy, and is only one of two made in his honor, the other is in Arlington National Cemetery.

James Sullivan served as one of Kennedy’s campaign workers, and helped create the special monument. Sullivan stating, “We don’t come here today to mourn President Kennedy, we come here today to remember that John Kennedy was a president for the people.”

Sullivan, was joined by Mayor Sarno and Congressman Neal, to leave a rose at the memorial, to symbolize the the 60 years that has since passed, but also to remember the legacy left behind.