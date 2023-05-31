SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A special event was held Wednesday night in Springfield to honor the life and legacy of Kamari Williams, the late son of State Representative Bud Williams.

Representative Williams, along with his wife Dr. Gloria Williams and members of the “Kamari B. Williams scholarship” committee, presented a $1,000 scholarship award to eight local graduating high school students. Those awarded Wednesday night, were recognized for exemplifying the character, drive, humility, and leadership of Kamari.

“My son was all about the young people in the city of Springfield,” said Rep. Williams. “At the end of the day, he understood the message is to reach one, teach one, and reach back.”

Kamari had worked as a teacher and counselor in Springfield Public Schools as well as a basketball coach at the High School of Science & Technology.

The school’s gymnasium was dedicated in his memory last year.