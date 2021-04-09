Springfield hoping to reopen public pools this summer, lifeguards needed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the pandemic it was necessary to shelve Springfield summer recreation programs last summer. However, the approaching summer will feature at least a partial return to to pre-COVID-19 recreational facilities.

Visitors to Forest Park will again have access to its iconic swimming pool which remained empty during all of last summer. It’s just one of the city pools that will again provide recreation for neighborhood families.

Patrick Sullivan, Director of Parks Buildings and Recreation Management, told 22News, “The mayor would like pools and some program open this summer and we agreed through the guidelines we’re putting a budget together. The mayor is determined to open our pools and some summer programs.”

How many open pools depends on staffing. Sullivan announced the lifeguard training program that begins on April 20th. If you’d like to apply to be a Springfield swimming pool lifeguard this summer, you can call 413-787-6298.