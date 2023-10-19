SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is partnering with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department on a gun buyback program.

This Saturday anyone who brings a gun to the Sullivan Safety Complex at 1212 Carew Street will receive a Big Y gift card for each gun turned in, no questions asked.

The gun buyback will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Springfield Police Property Unit will process the firearms and then turn them over to Gunbusters of New England for destruction.

Springfield Police hosted a gun buyback program in 2021 which led to more than 40 firearms being turned in.

“With the rise in gun violence across the country and in our city this year this is an opportunity to potentially save a life. The types of firearms we receive in these events are typically ones that are at high risk of being stolen or stored improperly, which can lead to accidental shootings, suicides and murders. Any gun that’s not properly taken care of that we can take off the street is a win for us and our community,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.”

“Collaborating with the Springfield Police Department on gun buyback events like this are just one proactive step toward a safer community,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “It’s not just about reducing the number of firearms on the streets; it’s about creating a culture of responsible gun ownership and providing an opportunity for individuals to make a choice for a safer home and neighborhood.”

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “I want to thank Sheriff Nick Cocchi, Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and their respective teams for coordinating this great initiative. This program is another proactive outreach initiative that came out of my administration’s roundtable discussions with community stakeholders and partners to create meaningful initiatives and programs to curb the increase of gun violence in our community. These gun buyback programs have been very successful in the past and we expect this one to be just as successful. Any endeavor that helps take guns off our streets and out of our neighborhoods is important, as this is one less gun that could be potentially stole or misused. Sadly, and tragically, we’ve seen guns falling into the wrong hands. Firearms are not toys and this is not a movie, TV show or a video game, where individuals come back in a reoccurring role, this is real life. Which is why this gun-buy back event is so important. It can help individuals and families remove unwanted firearms they may have come into possession with, such as inheriting one from a loved one who may have passed.”