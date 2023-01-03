SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will be attending the Springfield School Committee 2023 organizational meeting on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the City of Springfield, the organizational meeting will be taking place on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at City Hall. To watch live visit focusspringfield.com/watch/government/.

The summary of the business can be found here:

During the meeting, Springfield Public Schools will be discussing the appointment of a Secretary to the School Committee, and the nomination and election of a Vice Chairman. They will also be discussing the approval of rules and regulations of the School Committee, and they will establish chairpersons to standing committees.