Springfield hosts blood drive at City Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield and Mayor Domenic Sarno hosted a blood drive at City Hall Wednesday.

The blood drive comes at a good time because there is a desperate need for all blood types. The American Red Cross blames a seasonal blood shortage on summer holidays and vacations.

The city of Springfield hosts two annual blood drives to help save lives. Assistant HR Director of Springfield, Caitlyn Julius spoke with 22News on the significance of the event.

“So we hold them as a way to show that we support that community and that we support the Red Cross,” Julius said. “They are a great foundation and we’ve been holding them for several years now.”

Wednesday’s blood drive will help hundreds of people who are in need of blood.

Mayor Sarno said Springfield also hosts the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive in when firefighters and police compete to give the most blood.