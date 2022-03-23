SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield’s Aquatics Department is hosting an aquatic fitness program intended for those that struggle with weight loss.

The program is called overweight to healthy (O2H), a safe, supportive, and effective way for individuals to improve their health in a protected environment.

According to a news release from the Department of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management, the program is to focus on not only the physical aspect but mental and emotional aspects that can alter your weight.

Springfield Aquatics Department plans to have the program focus on exercising in the water to allow for low-impact movements that increase range of motion and circulation. An individual can receive a personalized workout, that can be used at their own pace.

Starting April 12 until June 9, the program will take place at the Milton Bradley School on 22 Mulberry Street in Springfield. Every Tuesday and Thursday the program will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run until 7:30 p.m.

Prices of the event, include a pre-registration fee of $60 per person for city residents and $70 per person for non-city residents. A special rate is offered to Baystate Weight Management patients, for 16 classes, the fee will be $50 each session. Fees are due on the first day of class and the capacity limit is 25 swimmers. No swim experience is needed.

Joe Federico, the Aquatics Director can be reached at 413-787-6298 for more information on the O2H program.