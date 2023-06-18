SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield holding a two-for-one event at the Dunbar Community Center offering dad’s a father’s day brunch, while remembering the Juneteenth Holiday.

The menu for brunch included shrimp and grits, waffles with fruits, scrambled eggs, fried chicken and sausage. Hosted by the Springfield Juneteenth Jubilee Committee, today’s event also offered dance performances, gifts, fun games and a raffle for attending families.

Nicole Coakley, a Juneteenth Jubilee Committee member told 22News, “It’s all about celebrating our fathers, it doesn’t matter if you are a biological father no matter what you play a role in some child’s life and you look at yourself as a father.”

Sunday’s brunch comes after several events hosted by the committee. Over the past few days they hosted a Juneteenth flag raising, a block party, and Family Fun day.