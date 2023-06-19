SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This Monday night in Springfield was a special observance of the Juneteenth holiday, celebrated through music.

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra hosted a free ‘Juneteenth Concert for Community.’ The inaugural concert commemorated this important date in history by celebrating the diversity of the Western Massachusetts area.

Traditional spiritual songs were performed, including “Wade In the Water Full” and “A City Called Heaven.” The concert featured the orchestra performing with the Springfield Symphony Chorus, the Avery Sharpe Quartet, and Springfield’s Extended Family Choir.