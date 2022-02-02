Springfield hosts Top Golf event for first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will join first responders and MGM Springfield leadership at the casino’s Top Golf Swing Suite on Wednesday.

Sarno will help thank members of the American Medical Response team for their dedicated efforts to get the city through the pandemic, particularly their effort in running the COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall.

AMR heroes will be treated to a complementary round on Top Golf’s simulators along with food and beverages.

All AMR workers are welcome from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening.