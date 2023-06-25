SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Springfield Campaign Nonviolence hosts its Walk for Nonviolence on Sunday.

“At the center of nonviolence stands the principle of love,” said Martin Luther King Junior. This a quote that the Greater Springfield Campaign for Nonviolence encourages residents to follow for the Nonviolence walk happening on Sunday at 2:30 PM.

The walk will start at the Shiloh Freewill Baptist Church on 26 Burr Street, where people will be walking through the neighborhood stopping to pray at various places, according to a news release from the Greater Springfield Campaign Nonviolence.

The walk will also acknowledge the different forms of violence and the causes of violence in our community such as poverty, racism, mass incarceration, drugs, and domestic violence.

It gives the community a chance to come together and remember those who have died from violence in Springfield. The walk will end back at the church with a rally around 3:15 p.m.